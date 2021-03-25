George delivered 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.
George's scoring numbers have taken a dip in recent weeks and he has surpassed the 20-point plateau in just two of his last seven outings while shooting a meager 40 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three-point range in that span. He has all the talent in the world to bounce back sooner than later, but he's undoubtedly going through a rough patch right now.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Records double-double vs. Hornets•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores team-high 28•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 15 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Hits five threes in All-Star Game•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Late scratch Thursday•