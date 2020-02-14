Clippers' Paul George: Suffers hamstring strain
George won't return to Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a left hamstring strain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
George won't be available for the second half after going down with a hamstring injury. Lou Williams and Rodney McGruder figure to pick up extra minutes in George's absence.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Double-double in Philly•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Posts 21 points against Minnesota•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Second straight double-double•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Clears 30 minutes Monday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Remains on minutes limit•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Rough shooting in return•
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...