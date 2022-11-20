George won't return to Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right knee soreness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

It's unclear when George picked up the injury, but the medical staff has decided to be cautious with the star forward, and he won't return to action here. George ends the game with 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two steals, an assist and a rebound across 15 minutes. His absence means the likes of Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench. His next chance to play will come Nov. 21 against the Jazz, but further tests will be needed to fully determine the severity of the injury.