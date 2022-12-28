George provided 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Raptors.

George has reached the 20-point mark in each of his four games since returning from a two-game absence in mid-December, and as things stand now, that's a reasonable floor for the star forward. George has scored at least 20 points in all but two of his 10 appearances this month, but he's supplementing those figures with solid peripheral stats as well -- he's averaging 6.7 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals during that 10-game span.