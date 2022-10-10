George ended with 14 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 loss to Minnesota.

George looked great once again, reaffirming the fact that he could be in for a strong season. Coming off a campaign soured by injury, George and the Clippers will be looking to push all the way to the finals. While there is an element of risk when drafting him, the reward far outweighs the risk given his proven ability to put up first-round production.