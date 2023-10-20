George will rest during Thursday's preseason game against Denver, Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated reports.
George will join Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook on the shelf for the final exhibition. All three players should be ready to roll for Opening Night on Oct. 25 against Portland.
