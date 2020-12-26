George scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added nine assists along with five rebounds in Friday's win over Denver.

George's scoring prowess wasn't quite as explosive as in Tuesday's win over the Lakers when he went off for 26 second-half points, but he posted a more well-rounded stat line in the Christmas Day win, contributing nine dimes and five boards along with one steal. He was also ultra-efficient from the floor, making eight of 14 shots, including five of nine from deep. The only stain on George's stat line was his six turnovers, but the Clippers (and fantasy managers) can tolerate that number if he continues to produce as he has over the first two games of the campaign.