George produced 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to Denver.

George did all he could for the Clippers but was unable to get them over the line. In what was arguably his best all-around performance thus far in Orlando, George continued to struggle from the field but looked far more engaged on the defensive end. He was the only member of the Clippers to score more than 20 points and they will need more production as a team if they are to move beyond the second-round.