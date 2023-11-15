George closed Tuesday's 111-108 loss to Denver with 35 points (13-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 40 minutes.

Although the Clippers are in a horrible slump, George's totals have been solid, save a disappointing outing against the Mavericks over the weekend. George coughed up the ball seven times Monday night against the Grizzlies, but he was able to hold on to the ball against Denver, committing only one turnover in the defeat.