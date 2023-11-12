George finished Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies with 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes.
The Clippers turned the ball over 16 times -- 11 in the first half -- and George was the largest contributor to that total. He did finish the game as the leading scorer for the Clippers and was one of two starters to finish with a positive point differential along with Russell Westbrook. George and the Clippers have now lost five streaight and will be on the road for three of the next four games.
