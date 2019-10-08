Clippers' Paul George: To be limited to non-contact drills
George (shoulder) will be limited to non-contact drills throughout training camp, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
George was seen taking part in some spot shooting drills during Tuesday's practice, though it remains to be determined when the star will be given the green light to participate in contact work. As reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the expectation is that George will be ready to return to game action in either late October or early November.
