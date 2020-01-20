Clippers' Paul George: To miss another game
George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
George is set to miss his sixth straight contest due to a left hamstring strain. He's not currently with the team, as he remained in Los Angeles to receive treatment, but there's still a chance he could join the Clippers at some point on the road trip. His next opportunity to make a return comes Wednesday in Atlanta.
