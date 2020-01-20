Play

George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

George is set to miss his sixth straight contest due to a left hamstring strain. He's not currently with the team, as he remained in Los Angeles to receive treatment, but there's still a chance he could join the Clippers at some point on the road trip. His next opportunity to make a return comes Wednesday in Atlanta.

