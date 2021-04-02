George and the Clippers are trying to figure out if the toe injury he has in his right foot will linger for the remainder of the season, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

George returned from a two-game absence Thursday due to the toe issue, but he is still dealing with soreness and swelling, and it's unclear if that will persist for the remainder of the year. Before his two-game absence, he missed seven consecutive games in mid-February as he had difficulty pushing off the foot. George noted the injury is still impacting his ability to finish on drives. He's shooting just 39.2 percent from the field over his past 10 games. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the situation and be aware of possible rest days.