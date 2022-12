George provided 17 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 victory over the Timberwolves.

Although Wednesday's win was a low-scoring affair, George was an all-around contributor and got his first triple-double of the season. Double-doubles have also been rare for George, as he's only recorded the milestone once through 22 games.