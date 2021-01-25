George said after Sunday's 108-100 win over the Thunder that his hamstring was "a little tight" during the contest, but he doesn't expect the injury to be an issue moving forward, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Perhaps due in part to the injury, George turned in a substandard line in the victory, posting 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes. Head coach Tyronn Lue notably chose to hold George out of the final four and a half minutes of the game, with the six-time All-Star admitting afterward that he was sidelined as a matter of caution while the Clippers held a 17-point lead at the time he checked out. Consider George probable for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, though fantasy managers will still want to check back on his status ahead of that contest to ensure he's playing.