George totaled 21 points 6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 loss to the Suns.

It wasn't the end George had been hoping for but he can certainly hold his head high after an impressive run throughout the playoffs. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined for a sizeable chunk of the postseason, George stepped up his game and brought the team to within a couple of wins of the NBA Finals. Opinions will continue to be divided but it has to be said that George's recent play has somewhat resuscitated his fantasy value heading into next season.