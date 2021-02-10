George (toe), who has been ruled out for the remaining two games of the Clippers' road trip, is uncertain to be ready to play when LA begins its six-game homestand Sunday versus the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While his healthy teammates play Wednesday in Minnesota and Friday in Chicago, George will stay back in Los Angeles to continue his recovery from a bone edema in his right toe. George will be re-evaluated by team doctors when the Clippers return home Saturday, but at this point, there's no guarantee that the rest he's getting over the next few days will be enough for him to move past the toe issue. For however long George is sidelined, Kawhi Leonard should get a small boost in usage as the Clippers' clear-cut top option on offense, while supporting-cast types like Lou Williams, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris should all benefit from mild upticks in minutes and field-goal attempts.