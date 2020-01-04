Clippers' Paul George: Unlikely to play Saturday
George (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Memphis, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
George left Thursday's game against the Pistons after suffering a hamstring injury, and it doesn't appear as though he'll be ready for Saturday's action. Expect official word from the Clippers closer to tipoff.
