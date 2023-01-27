George recorded 35 points (14-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 138-100 win over San Antonio.

George was at his best in the win, taking advantage of an opponent who simply wasn't up to scratch. This was the first time he has scored more than 30 points this month, a stretch of games that has been littered with absences. With that said, he has played in four straight games, logging at least 30 minutes in all four. He has been a borderline top-20 player on a per-game basis, bang on where he was being drafted.