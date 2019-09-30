Clippers' Paul George: Will be limited in camp
George (shoulder) said Monday that he's feeling "85 to 90 percent" healthy as training camp gets underway, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
While George said he's "close" and "happy with where [he's] at," he'll still be limited to begin camp, and the expectation remains that he'll return sometime in late October or early November. "As far as my health, I'm pretty good," George said. "I'll be in camp starting this week. Nothing contact, but all the five-on-zero stuff, all the scripted stuff, I'll be a part of." The All-Star is recovering from a pair of offseason shoulder surgeries, and he's not expected to play at all during the preseason. If he were to sit out the entire month of October, George would miss at least the first six contests of the regular season.
