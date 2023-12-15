George (groin) will not play Thursday against the Warriors, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

This will be the first missed game of the season for George. The good news is that he was able to participate in the morning shootaround, so he's likely considered day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Knicks. With George sidelined, guys like Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Kobe Brown could potentially see more run.