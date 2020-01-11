George (hamstring) will not travel to Denver for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

George has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, but coach Doc Rivers confirmed it will at least be a two-game absence during his pregame press conference. The hamstring injury occurred at Wednesday's practice, but is not considered serious. It looks like the team is simply erring on the side of caution here. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers.