Clippers' Paul George: Will not travel to Denver
George (hamstring) will not travel to Denver for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
George has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, but coach Doc Rivers confirmed it will at least be a two-game absence during his pregame press conference. The hamstring injury occurred at Wednesday's practice, but is not considered serious. It looks like the team is simply erring on the side of caution here. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.