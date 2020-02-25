Play

George (hamstring) will be available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George was previously being considered questionable due to a left hamstring injury, but he's been cleared to return to action following a brief one-game absence. The Fresno State product is averaging 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over seven contests in February.

