George (hamstring) will play Thursday against the Nuggets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
George won't end up missing any action after dealing with hamstring discomfort, which he suffered during the Clippers' loss to the Heat on Monday. Expect the guard to start Thursday barring any setbacks. If George is limited, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard should see increased minutes against Denver.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Dealing with hamstring discomfort•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 25 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Monster game in losing effort•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Extends scoring streak•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Surpasses 20-point mark again•