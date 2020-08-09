George (rest) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The decision to rest George simply seems like a strategy that the Clippers are using to ensure that their players are ready to go for the playoffs. With the 30-year-old set to rest on Sunday, expect Rodney McGruder and Patrick Patterson to pick up a decent number of minutes vacated by George. The star forward's next opportunity to return to the floor will come on Wednesday against the Nuggets.