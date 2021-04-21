George will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

After playing 37 minutes in Tuesday night's win over Portland, George will get the night off as the Clips play on the second half of a back-to-back. With Kawhi Leonard (foot), Reggie Jackson (rest), Serge Ibaka (back), Rajon Rondo (wrist) and Patrick Beverley (hand) all out, the Clippers will lean heavily on their depth pieces Wednesday.