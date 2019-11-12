George (shoulder) is expected to make his team debut either Wednesday against the Rockets or Thursday against the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George hasn't been able to take the court yet this year after undergoing offseason shoulder surgeries, but the team fully expects the All-Star to return to action later in the week. Los Angeles has yet to determine exactly when his first game will be, but a decision should come closer to Wednesday's tip. George figures to be placed on a minutes restriction at least for his first few games back.