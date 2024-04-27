George racked up seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 101-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

George was non-existent in the loss, putting up his worst performance in quite some time. The Clippers managed to hang around but were never really in the contest. He is going to have to be much better when the two teams line up again Sunday, should the Clippers hope to return home with the series locked up.