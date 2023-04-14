George (knee) won't be rushed back for the Western Conference First Round against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George had already been ruled out for the start of the Clippers' first-round series, but coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that the team won't rush the guard back until his knee is stable, which may not occur during the series against Phoenix. The 32-year-old resumed shooting this week without a brace but is still working on getting back to full speed, and Murray reports that George is targeting a return in the semifinals if the Clippers advance. If he's unavailable against the Suns, Eric Gordon, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are candidates to see increased run to begin the playoffs.