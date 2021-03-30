George has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks due to right foot soreness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This the first news that the team has reported regarding George's foot injury, and it comes with less than 30 minutes until tipoff. Terance Mann and Luke Kennard will be asked to play additional minutes as a result.
