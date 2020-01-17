Clippers' Paul George: Won't play Saturday
George (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
George is joining the Clippers on the team's road trip, but he isn't quite ready to make his return as soon as Saturday. His next opportunity to play arrives Tuesday against the Mavericks.
