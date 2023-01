George (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

George sat out Friday's loss to the Timberwolves due to right hamstring soreness, and the injury will keep him out once again. With Luke Kennard (calf) sidelined as well, the likes of Norman Powell, Terrance Mann and Nicolas Batum should see more minutes against Atlanta. George's next chance to play will come Tuesday at home against Dallas.