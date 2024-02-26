George (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
George was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to a sore left knee, and he'll be sidelined for the first time since Jan. 31. Norman Powell will draw the start against Sacramento, while Amir Coffey and Brandon Boston could also see additional playing time.
