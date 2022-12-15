George has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Phoenix due to left knee soreness, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

George posted a triple-double during Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes. He'll get a chance to rest a day later while Luke Kennard (calf) and Terance Mann should take on increased roles for the Clippers.