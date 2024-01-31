George (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to a sore left groin, and he'll be forced to miss his first game since Dec. 20. Amir Coffey drew the start the last time George was sidelined and will start once again Wednesday, while Terance Mann and Norman Powell could also see increased run.