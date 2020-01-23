George (hamstring) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

George is set to miss an eighth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a strained left hamstring. He's with the Clippers on their road trip, so there's hope he'll be able to take the court before the team returns home next week. George's next chance to play comes Sunday in Orlando.