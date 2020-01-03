Clippers' Paul George: Won't return
George (hamstring) won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
George left with a hamstring injury during the first half, and the team has since announced that he'll remain sidelined for the remainder of the contest. The Clippers have jumped out to a 106-79 lead heading into the final quarter of play, so his absence shouldn't make much of a different Thursday evening.
