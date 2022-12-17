George (knee) will not take part in Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

George was listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to left knee soreness following a triple-double Wednesday. While that was thought to be chalked up to the team having a back-to-back set, it appears there is more to it. George's next chance to play arrives next Wednesday versus the Hornets, while Nicolas Batum will sub into the starting five in his place Saturday.