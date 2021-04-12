George was named the Western Conference's Player of the Week after averaging 33.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 three-pointers, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes per game over his three appearances from April 5 through 11.

Despite sitting out Friday's win over the Rockets in the second half of a back-to-back set, George was still able to take home the weekly honor. While George's massive scoring production came on the back of unsustainable 56.5/100/60.9 percent shooting splits from the field, charity stripe and three-point range, respectively, the string of stellar performances was a welcome sight for fantasy managers who might have feared that lingering right foot soreness might derail his season. Though all four of the Clippers' games during the upcoming week come in a pair of back-to-back sets, George should pay dividends for managers even if he only suits up in three of the contests.