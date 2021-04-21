Rondo recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Rondo committed just one turnover in the contest. He's been great at taking care of the ball while finding his teammates lately. Over the past five games, Rondo has 28 assists to just six turnovers. He's been inconsistent elsewhere, but his lines will generally only impact fantasy managers in deep leagues.