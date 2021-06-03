Rondo ended with just one point (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Rondo saw his usual allotment of playing off the bench in the loss but failed to have an impact on either end of the floor. Despite no longer being the go-to guy, the Clippers need Rondo to be a viable option on offense while playing solid defense on the other end. The series now returns to Dallas where Rondo and the Clippers will look to turn things around in the hope of avoiding another premature exit from the playoffs.