Rondo scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.

Rondo played at least 30 minutes for only the second time on the campaign, which allowed him to score a season-high 18 points. He also produced well across the entire box score, and he has managed at least five assists eight times in his last 12 games. Rondo also remains a decent source of steals, as he's averaged 0.9 per game in that same 12-game span.