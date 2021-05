Rondo totaled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes in Friday's loss to the Rockets.

The Clippers elected to give Patrick Beverly a night off to rest, vaulting Rondo into the starting lineup. He took advantage of the opportunity, finishing with a season-high 13 dimes and adding nine points. Since joining the Clippers in early April, Rondo is averaging 7.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.