In 26 minutes off the bench, Rondo went for 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds during the 106-103 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Rondo scored all of his points in the first half while dishing out five of his eight assists in the second half. Though Rondo isn't what he once was, he's made more of an impact early on with the Clippers than he did with the Hawks. Since joining his new team, Rondo is averaging 7.0 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds while playing 18.4 minutes per game.