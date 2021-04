Rondo tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes in a loss to Phoenix on Wednesday.

Rondo led Clippers reserves in minutes, points, assists, rebounds and steals in the contest. He has reached double-digit points only three times in 11 games since joining Los Angeles, but the veteran point guard is finding other ways to contribute, posting per-game averages of 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals over that span.