Rondo totaled 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Patrick Beverley remains the starter, but since the acquisition of Rondo, we've seen more and more of the veteran over the past two weeks. He should continue to cast a vast shadow over the backcourt as the Clippers move forward. No one on the roster has more postseason experience, and he can make the clutch plays when it counts.