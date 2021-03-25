Rondo was traded to the Clippers on Thursday for Lou Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rondo had taken on a limited role in Atlanta through just 27 games with the team -- averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 assists across 14.9 minutes per game. The 34-year-old veteran will join the Clippers and possibly take on a slightly larger workload as the team is relatively short of playmakers outside of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Rondo is currently dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of Wednesday's loss to Sacramento. He will figure to miss Thursday's game against San Antonio, and his status for Saturday's game against the 76ers remains unclear.