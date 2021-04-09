Rondo registered 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Suns.

Rondo logged more than 15 minutes off the bench for the first time since joining the Clippers, but he didn't waste time to make an impact and ended just one assist away from putting up a double-double. The veteran never seemed to adjust to the Hawks, but he looks happier in Los Angeles -- this performance should make him feel far more comfortable knowing he still gas left in the tank.