Rondo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to inflammation in his right wrist, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

The veteran guard has battled a variety of injuries throughout the season, and this most recent one will cost him a game as the Clippers finish out a back-to-back set. Rondo played 22 minutes Tuesday night in Portland, finishing with nine points, six boards, seven assists and one turnover.