Rondo totaled nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in a 113-90 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.

Rondo made all three of his attempts from distance for the second consecutive game and added five-plus assists for the seventh time in his last eight contests. The guard has played a key role off the Clippers' bench over that stretch, averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.